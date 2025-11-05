Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Tuzla: Deadly Fire in Retirees' Boarding House

A fire erupted at a retirees' boarding house in Tuzla, Bosnia, killing at least 10 people and hospitalizing 20. Cantonal leader Irfan Halilagic confirmed fatalities but didn't specify the exact number. Residents were evacuated as firefighters contained the blaze, which remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sarajevo | Updated: 05-11-2025 05:41 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 05:41 IST
Tragedy Strikes Tuzla: Deadly Fire in Retirees' Boarding House
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bosnia And Herzegovina

A tragic fire engulfed a boarding house in Tuzla, northeastern Bosnia, leading to a horrific loss of life. The blaze, which erupted on a higher floor of the facility, claimed the lives of at least 10 individuals, as reported by local media and officials on Tuesday.

According to eyewitness accounts, including that of Ruza Kajic, a third-floor resident, there was chaos as the flames spread. Kajic recounted hearing 'popping sounds' before fleeing the building, leaving behind shattered windows and devastation. Images captured from the scene showed intense flames consuming one of the upper floors.

In a statement, Cantonal leader Irfan Halilagic confirmed fatalities but withheld the exact number of victims. Firefighters were able to evacuate the residents and bring the fire under control, though many remain hospitalized. An investigation to determine the cause and full extent of the tragedy is ongoing, with police yet to release detailed findings publicly.

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Gubernatorial Races Test Trump's Political Influence

High-Stakes Gubernatorial Races Test Trump's Political Influence

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes Tuzla: Deadly Fire in Retirees' Boarding House

Tragedy Strikes Tuzla: Deadly Fire in Retirees' Boarding House

 Bosnia And Herzegovina
3
U.S. Moves to Lift Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Amid New Diplomatic Talks

U.S. Moves to Lift Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Amid New Diplomatic Talks

 Global
4
Historic NYC Mayoral Race: Youth vs Legacy

Historic NYC Mayoral Race: Youth vs Legacy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025