Tragedy Strikes Tuzla: Deadly Fire in Retirees' Boarding House

A tragic fire engulfed a boarding house in Tuzla, northeastern Bosnia, leading to a horrific loss of life. The blaze, which erupted on a higher floor of the facility, claimed the lives of at least 10 individuals, as reported by local media and officials on Tuesday.

According to eyewitness accounts, including that of Ruza Kajic, a third-floor resident, there was chaos as the flames spread. Kajic recounted hearing 'popping sounds' before fleeing the building, leaving behind shattered windows and devastation. Images captured from the scene showed intense flames consuming one of the upper floors.

In a statement, Cantonal leader Irfan Halilagic confirmed fatalities but withheld the exact number of victims. Firefighters were able to evacuate the residents and bring the fire under control, though many remain hospitalized. An investigation to determine the cause and full extent of the tragedy is ongoing, with police yet to release detailed findings publicly.