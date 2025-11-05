Left Menu

Typhoon Kalmaegi's Aftermath: A Nation's Resilience Amidst Ruin

The aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi in the Philippines saw a death toll of 66, with Cebu being one of the worst-hit areas. Residents face massive destruction, including rubble and debris-laden streets. Meanwhile, the storm is moving towards Vietnam, prompting extensive evacuations across the region.

As the catastrophic impact of Typhoon Kalmaegi unfolds in the Philippines, the death toll has risen to 66, with the province of Cebu bearing significant devastation. Homes have been shattered, streets are congested with debris, and survivors are struggling with lives turned upside down.

In the city of Talisay, citizens are attempting to salvage what they can from the wreckage. Eilene Oken, a local resident, expressed her sorrow over finding her home destroyed, a result of years of labor and savings, now reduced to ruins. Despite her sorrow, she remains thankful for her family's safety.

Destruction is visible as floodwaters recede, revealing toppled houses, vehicles, and loads of debris. Six military personnel tragically lost their lives when their helicopter crashed in Agusan del Sur on a humanitarian mission. The storm, now moving toward Vietnam, has triggered evacuations for over 200,000 people as it continues to impose hefty challenges on the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

