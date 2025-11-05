Japan Deploys Military Troops to Combat Bear Crisis: A Deadly Wave of Attacks

Japan's military has taken decisive action by deploying troops to the mountainous northern region in response to a surge in bear attacks. Officials in Kazuno had urgently requested assistance, citing increasing dangers posed by bears venturing into populated areas. This unprecedented move occurs amidst a backdrop of more than 100 bear attacks, with the environment ministry confirming 12 fatalities across Japan since April, predominantly in the Akita prefecture.

Following the deployment, Kazuno's Mayor Shinji Sasamoto emphasized the severe impact on local life, noting how citizens have altered their routines to avoid risks. Troops are tasked with setting and inspecting bear traps, though trained hunters continue to manage culling operations. The initiative underscores the increasing intersection of climate factors and wildlife behavior, as an ageing hunter demographic struggles to manage rising bear sightings now six times the annual average.

The deployment is set to extend to nearby cities following a coordinated strategy aiming to curb bear-related incidents that have led to disruptions, such as attacks in supermarkets and schools. New government measures, including relaxing gun rules for urban hunters, highlight the urgency as the country also plans to bolster the licensed hunter workforce. Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kei Sato stressed the critical need for prompt countermeasures as bear interactions intensify prior to hibernation season.

