Mystery Surrounds Elephant Deaths Near Nilambur

Two elephant carcasses found near Nilambur remain unexplained as officials investigate. One was mere skeletal remains, the other a freshly deceased tusker. Both had intact tusks, with no signs of human interference. Authorities plan postmortems to determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two elephant carcasses were discovered in separate locations near Nilambur recently, raising concerns among wildlife officials. The cause of death remains unknown, officials said Wednesday.

In one case, only skeletal remains were present, suggesting the elephant died months ago. The other corpse, a 15-year-old tusker, appears to have perished just days prior. It was found on private property without any signs of electric fencing or traps, according to a senior district forest official.

The tusks on both animals were intact. Postmortem examinations are planned to clarify the exact cause of death, the forest department revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

