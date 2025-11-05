Building a Sustainable Future: Innovation at the 17th GRIHA Summit

The 17th GRIHA Summit in the national capital focused on reimagining infrastructure through sustainable innovation. The event, held on November 3-4, called for integrating sustainability into the heart of design and construction.

The summit gathered key figures, including policymakers and sustainability experts, to discuss turning innovative ideas into action for a climate-resilient future. Education, urban resilience, and circular economy solutions were focal points, with cross-sector collaborations emphasized for effective climate action.

Highlighting the summit's significance, speakers reinforced that sustainability is a continuous journey. Demonstrations and exhibits, such as a Building-Integrated Photovoltaic facade, showcased practical applications of emerging technologies in green building initiatives.

