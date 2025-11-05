Left Menu

Building a Sustainable Future: Innovation at the 17th GRIHA Summit

The 17th GRIHA Summit emphasized innovation in sustainable design to build climate-resilient infrastructure. Transformative ideas in education, urban resilience, waste management, and air pollution were discussed, highlighting the importance of collaboration and public advocacy for impactful climate action. Key stakeholders underscored sustainability as a journey, not an endpoint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The 17th GRIHA Summit in the national capital focused on reimagining infrastructure through sustainable innovation. The event, held on November 3-4, called for integrating sustainability into the heart of design and construction.

The summit gathered key figures, including policymakers and sustainability experts, to discuss turning innovative ideas into action for a climate-resilient future. Education, urban resilience, and circular economy solutions were focal points, with cross-sector collaborations emphasized for effective climate action.

Highlighting the summit's significance, speakers reinforced that sustainability is a continuous journey. Demonstrations and exhibits, such as a Building-Integrated Photovoltaic facade, showcased practical applications of emerging technologies in green building initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

