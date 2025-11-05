Left Menu

Delhi Jal Board's Digital Overhaul: Transforming Water Management

The Delhi Jal Board plans to modernize its IT systems through a Public Sector Undertaking, focusing on cloud-based monitoring and citizen-centric applications. Initiatives include enhanced water quality monitoring and improved tanker booking systems, aiming to boost efficiency and public trust in Delhi's water management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:33 IST
Delhi Jal Board's Digital Overhaul: Transforming Water Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Jal Board is set to revamp its IT infrastructure by engaging a Public Sector Undertaking to implement cloud-based online project monitoring systems, officials reported.

Handling water and sewer projects for nearly 29 lakh customers, the board issued a tender for a comprehensive IT transformation, focusing on developing platforms that serve citizens better.

The reform includes upgrading existing applications and introducing systems for tasks like water quality and tanker bookings. These efforts are part of broader government initiatives to enhance water services and regain public trust in the network serving 93% of Delhi's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Trump's Controversial Tariffs

Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Trump's Controversial Tariffs

 United States
2
Kerala's Bold Leap: UAE Investment Boosts Technopark

Kerala's Bold Leap: UAE Investment Boosts Technopark

 India
3
Devastating Earthquake in Northern Afghanistan: A Humanitarian Crisis Looms

Devastating Earthquake in Northern Afghanistan: A Humanitarian Crisis Looms

 Afghanistan
4
Mysterious Island Attack: Locals and Tourists Injured in Oleron

Mysterious Island Attack: Locals and Tourists Injured in Oleron

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025