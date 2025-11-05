Delhi Jal Board's Digital Overhaul: Transforming Water Management

The Delhi Jal Board is set to revamp its IT infrastructure by engaging a Public Sector Undertaking to implement cloud-based online project monitoring systems, officials reported.

Handling water and sewer projects for nearly 29 lakh customers, the board issued a tender for a comprehensive IT transformation, focusing on developing platforms that serve citizens better.

The reform includes upgrading existing applications and introducing systems for tasks like water quality and tanker bookings. These efforts are part of broader government initiatives to enhance water services and regain public trust in the network serving 93% of Delhi's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)