Japan Deploys Troops to Combat Surge in Bear Attacks

In response to a significant surge in bear attacks, Japan has taken action by dispatching troops to its northern territories. The Self-Defense Forces are working alongside local authorities in the town of Kazuno to trap and manage the bear population, which has become increasingly bold and threatening.

Residents face heightened danger as bear attacks have killed 12 people since April, prompting the Ministry of the Environment to highlight the critical situation. The attacks, concentrated mainly in Akita prefecture, are set to reach a new record, with over 8,000 bear sightings reported.

These developments follow a pattern of rising bear numbers due to shifts in food sources and a declining number of hunters. The government is set to introduce emergency measures, including relaxed gun regulations, to curb the threat posed by these formidable animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)