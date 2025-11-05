Bear Crisis: Troops Deployed in Akita Amid Surge of Bear Attacks

Japan has dispatched troops to the northern prefecture of Akita to address an alarming rise in bear attacks, which have unsettled residents. These encounters are occurring with increasing frequency as bears forage for food before hibernation season. Sightings have been reported near schools, supermarkets, and even hot springs resorts.

Since April, over 100 people have been injured, and at least 12 have been killed due to bear attacks across Japan, according to statistics from the Environment Ministry. The Defence Ministry, along with Akita prefecture, has initiated a joint effort to tackle this issue urgently. Troops will aid in setting up traps, transporting hunters, and dealing with deceased bears, while not resorting to firearms.

Local authorities face challenges amidst a dwindling and aging population, as the bear population encroaches on residential areas. Experts highlight the need for culling to manage the bear numbers, citing abandoned areas and aging hunters as hurdles in effective control. A task force has been established to devise an official response by mid-November.

(With inputs from agencies.)