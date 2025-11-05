Left Menu

Delhi Takes Charge: Tackling Pollution and Waste Management

Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood is spearheading efforts to combat pollution and improve waste management in the city. After a meeting with MCD officials, he called for expedited waste segregation and efficient use of machinery. Sood will inspect landfill sites, aiming for reduced pollution and enhanced environmental standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:14 IST
Delhi Takes Charge: Tackling Pollution and Waste Management
Delhi's Urban Development Minister, Ashish Sood, is on the front lines of the capital's fight against pollution and waste mismanagement. Next week, he will personally inspect the Ghazipur and Bhalswa landfill sites, crucial battlegrounds in the city's ongoing environmental struggle.

During a recent meeting with senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials, critical waste management issues were addressed. Sood highlighted the importance of improved waste segregation and demanded the effective deployment of modern machinery to combat pollution head-on. As the city grapples with 14,000 metric tonnes of daily waste, these measures are poised to make a significant impact.

In a bid to curtail pollution further, Sood stressed the efficient functioning of smog guns and sprinklers, and called for re-evaluation of their operational routes. Recent fire incidents at landfill sites have necessitated strict preventive steps, and Sood is determined to see these initiatives through. Collaboration with the International Solar Alliance underscores the government's commitment to sustainable solutions and technology-driven progress.

