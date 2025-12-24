Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on MCD Bribery Scandal

The CBI arrested two MCD officials, an assistant engineer and a beldar, for allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe to file a closure report for a booked building. The accused, Ashish Siwach and Mahesh Kumar, were caught red-handed in the MCD's Shahdara zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. The officials, an assistant engineer named Ashish Siwach and a beldar identified as Mahesh Kumar, were caught in the act, according to a CBI statement on Wednesday.

Both individuals were employed in the MCD's Shahdara zone. The case revolves around the officers allegedly demanding money for preparing a closure report on a building under investigation by the MCD.

The arrest was made on December 22 when the CBI caught Siwach and Kumar red-handed, emphasizing the ongoing crackdown on corruption within government bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

