CBI Cracks Down on MCD Bribery Scandal
The CBI arrested two MCD officials, an assistant engineer and a beldar, for allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe to file a closure report for a booked building. The accused, Ashish Siwach and Mahesh Kumar, were caught red-handed in the MCD's Shahdara zone.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. The officials, an assistant engineer named Ashish Siwach and a beldar identified as Mahesh Kumar, were caught in the act, according to a CBI statement on Wednesday.
Both individuals were employed in the MCD's Shahdara zone. The case revolves around the officers allegedly demanding money for preparing a closure report on a building under investigation by the MCD.
The arrest was made on December 22 when the CBI caught Siwach and Kumar red-handed, emphasizing the ongoing crackdown on corruption within government bodies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CBI
- MCD
- bribery
- Delhi
- corruption
- arrest
- building
- closure report
- Ashish Siwach
- Mahesh Kumar
ALSO READ
Interstate Human Trafficking Gang Arrested: Two Newborns Rescued
Elusive Tenant Nabbed: Two-Year Fugitive Hunt Ends in Arrest
Governor Bose Addresses Campus Violence and Corruption in West Bengal
Real Estate Developer Arrested After Birthday Firecracker Fest Causes Traffic Chaos
Political Drama in Nanded: Kidnapping, Allegations, and Arrests