DDA Greenlights Narela Sports Hub and Revamps Housing

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has sanctioned key development projects aimed at revitalizing various areas in the capital. These include the redevelopment of aging staff quarters and creating state-of-the-art sports facilities in Narela, officials announced on Wednesday.

In a recent board meeting, it was decided that residents of the soon-to-be-demolished Signature View Apartments in Mukerjee Nagar would experience a 10% annual rent escalation. The base rent for high-income allottees will be Rs 50,000 monthly, while middle-income residents will pay Rs 38,000.

The Authority has also approved changes to the land use policy, facilitating a multi-sports complex's development on a 30.35-hectare plot in Narela. Initiatives to promote optimal land use through enhanced Floor Area Ratio (FAR) have been extended to foster commercial activity in the region.

