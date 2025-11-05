Left Menu

DDA Greenlights Narela Sports Hub and Revamps Housing

The Delhi Development Authority has approved numerous projects including the redevelopment of old staff quarters and the construction of a world-class sports infrastructure in Narela. Other measures involve land pooling policy changes, rental fee escalation for Signature View Apartments, and the promotion of commercial activities through enhanced Floor Area Ratio.

Updated: 05-11-2025 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has sanctioned key development projects aimed at revitalizing various areas in the capital. These include the redevelopment of aging staff quarters and creating state-of-the-art sports facilities in Narela, officials announced on Wednesday.

In a recent board meeting, it was decided that residents of the soon-to-be-demolished Signature View Apartments in Mukerjee Nagar would experience a 10% annual rent escalation. The base rent for high-income allottees will be Rs 50,000 monthly, while middle-income residents will pay Rs 38,000.

The Authority has also approved changes to the land use policy, facilitating a multi-sports complex's development on a 30.35-hectare plot in Narela. Initiatives to promote optimal land use through enhanced Floor Area Ratio (FAR) have been extended to foster commercial activity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

