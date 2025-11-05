DDA Greenlights Narela Sports Hub and Revamps Housing
The Delhi Development Authority has approved numerous projects including the redevelopment of old staff quarters and the construction of a world-class sports infrastructure in Narela. Other measures involve land pooling policy changes, rental fee escalation for Signature View Apartments, and the promotion of commercial activities through enhanced Floor Area Ratio.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has sanctioned key development projects aimed at revitalizing various areas in the capital. These include the redevelopment of aging staff quarters and creating state-of-the-art sports facilities in Narela, officials announced on Wednesday.
In a recent board meeting, it was decided that residents of the soon-to-be-demolished Signature View Apartments in Mukerjee Nagar would experience a 10% annual rent escalation. The base rent for high-income allottees will be Rs 50,000 monthly, while middle-income residents will pay Rs 38,000.
The Authority has also approved changes to the land use policy, facilitating a multi-sports complex's development on a 30.35-hectare plot in Narela. Initiatives to promote optimal land use through enhanced Floor Area Ratio (FAR) have been extended to foster commercial activity in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)