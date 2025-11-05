Swift Response Quells Vikhroli Blaze
A fire erupted in a seven-storey residential building in Vikhroli, Mumbai, but was swiftly extinguished by fire brigade officials. No injuries were reported, and the fire's cause remains unclear. The incident occurred on the sixth floor of Swapnapurti CHS, with the alarm raised at 7.19 pm and the blaze under control by 7.30 pm.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:49 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire erupted on Wednesday evening in a seven-storey residential building in the Vikhroli area of Mumbai, according to officials. The Swapnapurti CHS building on Hiranandani Link Road experienced a blaze on its sixth floor.
Fire brigade officials reported that the emergency call was received at 7.19 pm, and fire tenders rapidly responded, extinguishing the fire by 7.30 pm. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.
At this time, the cause of the fire remains unknown as authorities continue their investigations.
Advertisement