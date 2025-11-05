Swift Response Quells Vikhroli Blaze

A fire erupted on Wednesday evening in a seven-storey residential building in the Vikhroli area of Mumbai, according to officials. The Swapnapurti CHS building on Hiranandani Link Road experienced a blaze on its sixth floor.

Fire brigade officials reported that the emergency call was received at 7.19 pm, and fire tenders rapidly responded, extinguishing the fire by 7.30 pm. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains unknown as authorities continue their investigations.