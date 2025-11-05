Left Menu

India's Climate Strategy: COP30 and the Global Shift

India's Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav, will lead the country's delegation at COP30 in Belém, Brazil. The summit, addressing climate finance and adaptation, expects global leaders. India aims to highlight the need for predictable funding for developing nations and enhance multilateral cooperation amid a complex geopolitical landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:50 IST
India will make its presence known at the COP30 Leaders' Summit in Belém with its ambassador to Brazil set to attend on November 6 and 7. Meanwhile, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will spearhead India's delegation during the latter part of the UN climate conference.

At the event, India plans to push for enhanced climate finance support, as developed nations are urged to honor their commitments, providing predictable, grant-based funding for adaptation efforts. Yadav emphasizes that COP30 should be the 'COP of Adaptation', focusing less on dialogue and more on concrete climate action.

With the backdrop of the 'Baku to Belém Roadmap to 1.3 Trillion' aiming to mobilize significant funds for developing countries, India will highlight its proactive steps through international alliances. The summit will play a crucial role in determining whether these climate conferences can truly deliver impactful financial solutions.

