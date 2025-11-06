Homeland Group Expands Footprint with New Gurugram Office

Homeland Group, a major force in North India's real estate scene, is making a strategic push into the National Capital Region with the opening of a new corporate office in Gurugram.

The expansion is part of the group's vision to transform into a pan-India brand recognized for trust, innovation, and quality. Led by key figures such as Mrinaal Mittal and Abhay Jindal, the company is set to diversify its portfolio while maintaining its core values.

CEO Umang Jindal emphasized the importance of quality as they prepare for a public listing in FY27. The Group's successful track record in the Tricity region with projects like Homeland Heights and Homeland Global Park underlines its ambitious growth plans, including new launches in Amritsar and Ludhiana.

