Racing Against Time: Can We Stay Below 1.5 Degrees Celsius?

A recent study by Climate Analytics indicates that global temperature rise can still fall well below 1.5 degrees Celsius if countries act immediately with unprecedented ambition. The report, titled 'Rescuing 1.5 degree C: New Evidence on Highest Possible Ambition to Deliver the Paris Agreement', calls for transformative actions in climate policies.

According to the analysis, achieving the 'Highest Possible Ambition' scenario could see global warming peak at 1.7 degrees Celsius by 2040 and decline to 1.2 degrees Celsius by 2100. This would require net-zero carbon emissions by 2045 and significant reductions in other greenhouse gases by the 2060s.

Implementing these measures involves scaling up renewable energy to meet two-thirds of global energy demands by 2050, with a sharp decline in fossil fuel use. The report warns that although temporary overshoots may occur, rapid emissions cuts and a revolution in renewables can mitigate long-term impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)