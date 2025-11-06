Typhoon Kalmaegi Wreaks Havoc Across Southeast Asia
Typhoon Kalmaegi has unleashed devastating effects across Vietnam and the Philippines, causing widespread destruction and loss of life. With winds reaching up to 149 kph, the storm has led to the cancellation of flights, evacuation of hundreds of thousands, and severe impacts on agriculture, particularly in Vietnam's Gia Lai province and the Philippines' Cebu region.
Typhoon Kalmaegi tore through Vietnam on Thursday, compelling authorities to abort flights and enclose the public indoors. This comes on the heels of its deadly passage over the Philippines, where it claimed at least 114 lives.
Blasting winds as fierce as 149 kph, the typhoon dismantled rooftops, uprooted trees, and felled telegraph poles. Enormous waves as tall as 10 meters battered the central coast, prompting the closure of six airports and a mass evacuation of over 260,000 individuals in Gia Lai province.
In the Philippines, as receding floodwaters unveiled the destruction in Cebu, residents grappled with the loss of homes and belongings. There are 127 missing persons, and ongoing relief efforts face challenges due to debris and damage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
