Left Menu

Typhoon Kalmaegi Wreaks Havoc Across Southeast Asia

Typhoon Kalmaegi has unleashed devastating effects across Vietnam and the Philippines, causing widespread destruction and loss of life. With winds reaching up to 149 kph, the storm has led to the cancellation of flights, evacuation of hundreds of thousands, and severe impacts on agriculture, particularly in Vietnam's Gia Lai province and the Philippines' Cebu region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:30 IST
Typhoon Kalmaegi Wreaks Havoc Across Southeast Asia

Typhoon Kalmaegi tore through Vietnam on Thursday, compelling authorities to abort flights and enclose the public indoors. This comes on the heels of its deadly passage over the Philippines, where it claimed at least 114 lives.

Blasting winds as fierce as 149 kph, the typhoon dismantled rooftops, uprooted trees, and felled telegraph poles. Enormous waves as tall as 10 meters battered the central coast, prompting the closure of six airports and a mass evacuation of over 260,000 individuals in Gia Lai province.

In the Philippines, as receding floodwaters unveiled the destruction in Cebu, residents grappled with the loss of homes and belongings. There are 127 missing persons, and ongoing relief efforts face challenges due to debris and damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Defamation Court Battle: Rahul Gandhi vs. Vijay Mishra

Defamation Court Battle: Rahul Gandhi vs. Vijay Mishra

 India
2
Bridging Innovation: India-Nepal Startup Partnership Kicks Off with Orientation Session

Bridging Innovation: India-Nepal Startup Partnership Kicks Off with Orientat...

 Nepal
3
Trump's Federal Court Appeal: A New Twist in the Hush Money Saga

Trump's Federal Court Appeal: A New Twist in the Hush Money Saga

 Global
4
Peaceful Turnout: Bihar Assembly Elections See Highest Voter Participation Since 2000

Peaceful Turnout: Bihar Assembly Elections See Highest Voter Participation S...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025