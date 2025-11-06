Typhoon Kalmaegi Wreaks Havoc Across Southeast Asia

Typhoon Kalmaegi tore through Vietnam on Thursday, compelling authorities to abort flights and enclose the public indoors. This comes on the heels of its deadly passage over the Philippines, where it claimed at least 114 lives.

Blasting winds as fierce as 149 kph, the typhoon dismantled rooftops, uprooted trees, and felled telegraph poles. Enormous waves as tall as 10 meters battered the central coast, prompting the closure of six airports and a mass evacuation of over 260,000 individuals in Gia Lai province.

In the Philippines, as receding floodwaters unveiled the destruction in Cebu, residents grappled with the loss of homes and belongings. There are 127 missing persons, and ongoing relief efforts face challenges due to debris and damage.

