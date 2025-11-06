Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates: Stubble Burning to Blame?

Delhi's air quality has declined again, suffering from pollution from stubble burning. The air quality index stood at 311, categorizing Delhi as 'very poor'. Stubble burning is a major contributor, with forecasts indicating an increase in its impact. Transport is also a significant pollution source.

Updated: 06-11-2025 19:41 IST
Delhi's air quality has once again deteriorated, plunging back into the 'very poor' category, primarily due to stubble burning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) reported at 311, signifies concerning pollution levels.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board highlights that Delhi ranks fourth among the most polluted cities. The AQI had shown improvement earlier in the week owing to favorable wind conditions.

Stubble burning contributed to 21.5% of PM 2.5 levels on Thursday, expected to rise. Transport is also a significant contributor. The forecasts indicate the air quality will remain poor in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

