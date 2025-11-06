INS Ikshak: A Symbol of India's Naval Strength and Innovation

On Thursday, the Indian Navy marked a significant achievement as Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi commissioned INS Ikshak, the newest addition to its indigenously designed fleet of survey vessels in a grand ceremony.

Describing it as a pivotal moment for Indian naval and shipbuilding capabilities, Tripathi noted the vessel's strategic prowess amidst evolving global maritime dynamics. With advanced hydrographic systems, INS Ikshak reflects India's commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat and positions itself as a formidable maritime force in international waters.

The vessel, built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata, also symbolizes inclusivity and innovation with accommodations for women and multifunctional roles, including humanitarian aid and underwater exploration, highlighting its operational versatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)