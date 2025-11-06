Left Menu

INS Ikshak: A Symbol of India's Naval Strength and Innovation

INS Ikshak, a cutting-edge survey vessel, has been commissioned by the Indian Navy, demonstrating India's advancements in naval technology and commitment to self-reliance. The vessel boasts advanced hydrographic systems, supports humanitarian operations, and affirms India's strategic role and maritime partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:14 IST
INS Ikshak: A Symbol of India's Naval Strength and Innovation
On Thursday, the Indian Navy marked a significant achievement as Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi commissioned INS Ikshak, the newest addition to its indigenously designed fleet of survey vessels in a grand ceremony.

Describing it as a pivotal moment for Indian naval and shipbuilding capabilities, Tripathi noted the vessel's strategic prowess amidst evolving global maritime dynamics. With advanced hydrographic systems, INS Ikshak reflects India's commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat and positions itself as a formidable maritime force in international waters.

The vessel, built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata, also symbolizes inclusivity and innovation with accommodations for women and multifunctional roles, including humanitarian aid and underwater exploration, highlighting its operational versatility.

