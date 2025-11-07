Left Menu

Global Leaders Unite for Climate Action: Urgent Calls at Pre-COP30 Summit

World leaders gathered in Brazil ahead of COP30 to address climate change. Discussions highlighted the urgency for global collaboration, new roadmaps for sustainability, and the removal of trade barriers to support green technologies. Leaders from the UN, China, and various countries stressed the need for decisive action to combat climate devastation.

07-11-2025
In a crucial assembly held in Brazil, world leaders convened to strategize before the upcoming COP30 climate conference. The summit in Belem highlighted the urgent need for global unity in addressing climate change.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized corporations for profiting from environmental harm and leaders for failing to address entrenched interests. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for a roadmap to reverse deforestation and end reliance on fossil fuels.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang emphasized the necessity of multilateralism and collaboration on green technology, while Prince William warned of looming critical tipping points. Leaders stressed the importance of action over rhetoric, underscoring the responsibility to future generations.

