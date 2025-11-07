Global Leaders Unite for Climate Action: Urgent Calls at Pre-COP30 Summit

In a crucial assembly held in Brazil, world leaders convened to strategize before the upcoming COP30 climate conference. The summit in Belem highlighted the urgent need for global unity in addressing climate change.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized corporations for profiting from environmental harm and leaders for failing to address entrenched interests. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for a roadmap to reverse deforestation and end reliance on fossil fuels.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang emphasized the necessity of multilateralism and collaboration on green technology, while Prince William warned of looming critical tipping points. Leaders stressed the importance of action over rhetoric, underscoring the responsibility to future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)