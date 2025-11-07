Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tower Collapse During Ulsan Demolition

A 60-meter tower collapse during demolition at a decommissioned power plant in Ulsan, South Korea, resulted in one confirmed death and fears of another. Rescue workers saved three individuals, but six remain trapped. The search was paused due to unstable conditions and will resume after stabilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 07-11-2025 03:57 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 03:57 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tower Collapse During Ulsan Demolition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A tragic collapse of a 60-meter tower during demolition at a decommissioned thermal power plant in Ulsan, South Korea, has led to one confirmed death while another is feared. Six individuals remain trapped beneath the debris.

Rescue teams promptly pulled two to safety on Thursday afternoon, with a third worker later rescued but pronounced dead at a local hospital early Friday, according to Ulsan fire department official Kim Jeong-shik. Another worker has been located but is believed dead, adding urgency to the ongoing operations.

The rescue mission was halted Friday morning due to concerns over the unstable rubble, though efforts will recommence post-stabilization. President Lee Jae Myung has urged officials to deploy all resources necessary for the rescue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court's Landmark Cases: A Pivotal Judicial Term Unfolds

Supreme Court's Landmark Cases: A Pivotal Judicial Term Unfolds

 Global
2
Hurricane Melissa Devastates Jamaica: Massive Cleanup Delays Recovery

Hurricane Melissa Devastates Jamaica: Massive Cleanup Delays Recovery

 Global
3
Supreme Court Faces High-Profile Challenges on Trump's Policies

Supreme Court Faces High-Profile Challenges on Trump's Policies

 Global
4
Fractured Consensus at Brazil Climate Summit: Leaders Call for Action

Fractured Consensus at Brazil Climate Summit: Leaders Call for Action

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025