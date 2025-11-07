Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tower Collapse During Ulsan Demolition

A tragic collapse of a 60-meter tower during demolition at a decommissioned thermal power plant in Ulsan, South Korea, has led to one confirmed death while another is feared. Six individuals remain trapped beneath the debris.

Rescue teams promptly pulled two to safety on Thursday afternoon, with a third worker later rescued but pronounced dead at a local hospital early Friday, according to Ulsan fire department official Kim Jeong-shik. Another worker has been located but is believed dead, adding urgency to the ongoing operations.

The rescue mission was halted Friday morning due to concerns over the unstable rubble, though efforts will recommence post-stabilization. President Lee Jae Myung has urged officials to deploy all resources necessary for the rescue.

