Hurricane Melissa Devastates Jamaica: Massive Cleanup Delays Recovery

UN officials announced on Thursday that Hurricane Melissa has wreaked havoc across western Jamaica, scattering nearly 5 million tonnes of debris that is delaying aid delivery and restoration of critical services.

The United Nations Development Programme estimates that the debris could fill around 480,000 standard truckloads. "We need to act fast because delay means blocked roads, vital services at a standstill, lost income and increased suffering," said Kishan Khoday, the agency's representative in Jamaica.

The storm, categorized as one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record, has also resulted in significant human tragedy with 32 reported deaths in Jamaica and another 43 in nearby Haiti, along with extensive infrastructure damage totaling an estimated USD 6 billion.

