Bear Attack Survivors in Japan's Threatened Towns

A Japanese confectioner, Keiji Minatoya, faced a near-fatal encounter with a black bear in his hometown of Kitaakita, northern Japan. His experience underscores a troubling rise in bear attacks, with more than 100 incidents since April, 13 resulting in fatalities. Most victims were from Akita prefecture where sightings have surged.

The increase in bear numbers is partly due to hunting restrictions and a focus on conservation, but their natural food sources are dwindling. Consequently, bears are venturing closer to human settlements, posing a severe threat. In response, the army has been called in to assist with culling efforts to manage the population.

However, the fundamental issue of depopulation persists in rural areas like Kitaakita, with abandoned properties attracting wildlife. City officials struggle to maintain overgrown areas without property owner consent, fueling fear among the remaining elderly residents. Despite the challenges, Minatoya, whose family business remains closed post-attack, believes harsher measures against bears entering human settlements are needed.