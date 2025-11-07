Left Menu

Bear Attack Survivors in Japan's Threatened Towns

Keiji Minatoya survived a harrowing bear attack in rural Kitaakita, Japan, highlighting a surge in bear encounters that has led to multiple fatalities this year. The rise in bear sightings and attacks is attributed to an increase in bear population and diminishing natural food sources, amid a shrinking human population and abandoned properties.

A Japanese confectioner, Keiji Minatoya, faced a near-fatal encounter with a black bear in his hometown of Kitaakita, northern Japan. His experience underscores a troubling rise in bear attacks, with more than 100 incidents since April, 13 resulting in fatalities. Most victims were from Akita prefecture where sightings have surged.

The increase in bear numbers is partly due to hunting restrictions and a focus on conservation, but their natural food sources are dwindling. Consequently, bears are venturing closer to human settlements, posing a severe threat. In response, the army has been called in to assist with culling efforts to manage the population.

However, the fundamental issue of depopulation persists in rural areas like Kitaakita, with abandoned properties attracting wildlife. City officials struggle to maintain overgrown areas without property owner consent, fueling fear among the remaining elderly residents. Despite the challenges, Minatoya, whose family business remains closed post-attack, believes harsher measures against bears entering human settlements are needed.

