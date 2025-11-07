Storm Surge: The Rising Threat of Tropical Cyclones

The year's deadliest typhoon, Kalmaegi, has struck central Vietnam after causing devastation in the Philippines, where it claimed 188 lives. The storm's impact coincides with global climate talks in Brazil, highlighting the urgent need to address greenhouse gas emissions, which scientists say are fueling increasingly violent storms.

Ben Clarke, an expert from the Grantham Institute, noted that the exceptionally warm sea surface temperatures in the region are linked to human-driven climate change. These conditions make tropical cyclones like Kalmaegi not only more powerful but also wetter, intensifying the destruction they cause.

Research indicates that while the frequency of tropical storms has not increased, their intensity has. Experts warn that as storms become more intense, their potential for causing catastrophic damage rises, particularly in vulnerable coastal regions such as the Philippines and Vietnam.