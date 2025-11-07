Left Menu

Storm Surge: The Rising Threat of Tropical Cyclones

Typhoon Kalmaegi wreaked havoc in the Philippines and Vietnam, highlighting the rising intensity of tropical storms due to global warming. Scientists warn these more powerful storms, driven by warmer sea temperatures, pose an increasing threat. Despite not being more frequent, their intensity and impact are growing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:29 IST
Storm Surge: The Rising Threat of Tropical Cyclones

The year's deadliest typhoon, Kalmaegi, has struck central Vietnam after causing devastation in the Philippines, where it claimed 188 lives. The storm's impact coincides with global climate talks in Brazil, highlighting the urgent need to address greenhouse gas emissions, which scientists say are fueling increasingly violent storms.

Ben Clarke, an expert from the Grantham Institute, noted that the exceptionally warm sea surface temperatures in the region are linked to human-driven climate change. These conditions make tropical cyclones like Kalmaegi not only more powerful but also wetter, intensifying the destruction they cause.

Research indicates that while the frequency of tropical storms has not increased, their intensity has. Experts warn that as storms become more intense, their potential for causing catastrophic damage rises, particularly in vulnerable coastal regions such as the Philippines and Vietnam.

TRENDING

1
SEOAgency.in: Redefining Digital Marketing with Generative Engine Optimization

SEOAgency.in: Redefining Digital Marketing with Generative Engine Optimizati...

 India
2
Accusations and Tariffs: Trump's Claims on India-Pakistan Peace Deal Stir Controversy

Accusations and Tariffs: Trump's Claims on India-Pakistan Peace Deal Stir Co...

 India
3
Traffic Alert: Major Roads Blocked for Vande Mataram's 150th Anniversary

Traffic Alert: Major Roads Blocked for Vande Mataram's 150th Anniversary

 India
4
Tech Stocks Tumble Amid AI Bubble Concerns

Tech Stocks Tumble Amid AI Bubble Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025