Rising Global Temperatures Fuel Intensifying Typhoon Kalmaegi

Typhoon Kalmaegi, the deadliest storm of the year, continues its devastating journey, hitting central Vietnam after causing significant destruction in the Philippines. Scientists warn that such severe storms are becoming more common due to rising global temperatures.

The link between warmer sea temperatures and storm intensity was a key topic during climate discussions in Belem, Brazil. Researchers highlight the irony of Kalmaegi's destruction coinciding with these climate talks, emphasizing the consequences of unchecked greenhouse gas emissions.

Experts note that while the overall frequency of tropical storms hasn't surged, their severity has. The increasing intensity of these storms, alongside shifting trajectories, spells greater risks for low-lying coastal regions in Southeast Asia.

