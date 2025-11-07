Left Menu

Rising Global Temperatures Fuel Intensifying Typhoon Kalmaegi

As Typhoon Kalmaegi devastates Southeast Asia, researchers link its intensity to rising sea temperatures driven by climate change. While the frequency of typhoons hasn't increased, the intensity of these storms has, exacerbating risks. Experts warn of expanding danger zones and more frequent, intense storms in warmer climates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:24 IST
Rising Global Temperatures Fuel Intensifying Typhoon Kalmaegi

Typhoon Kalmaegi, the deadliest storm of the year, continues its devastating journey, hitting central Vietnam after causing significant destruction in the Philippines. Scientists warn that such severe storms are becoming more common due to rising global temperatures.

The link between warmer sea temperatures and storm intensity was a key topic during climate discussions in Belem, Brazil. Researchers highlight the irony of Kalmaegi's destruction coinciding with these climate talks, emphasizing the consequences of unchecked greenhouse gas emissions.

Experts note that while the overall frequency of tropical storms hasn't surged, their severity has. The increasing intensity of these storms, alongside shifting trajectories, spells greater risks for low-lying coastal regions in Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Marks 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram' with Nationwide Celebrations

India Marks 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram' with Nationwide Celebrations

 India
2
Contentious Debate Over VVPATs in Maharashtra Elections

Contentious Debate Over VVPATs in Maharashtra Elections

 India
3
India Commemorates 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram'

India Commemorates 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram'

 India
4
India Sets Sail Towards Digital Maritime Innovation with Neptunus-IRS MoU

India Sets Sail Towards Digital Maritime Innovation with Neptunus-IRS MoU

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025