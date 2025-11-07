Left Menu

Firefighting Efforts Contain McDonald's Blaze in Mumbai Mall

A fire erupted in the kitchen of a McDonald's outlet in a Mumbai mall on Friday afternoon. Four fire engines responded, and the incident was controlled without any reported injuries. Authorities are conducting investigations to determine the cause of the fire.

A fire incident occurred in the kitchen of a McDonald's outlet located in a mall in Mumbai's Dadar area on Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The blaze was reported at 3:30 pm, prompting the immediate deployment of four fire engines and additional emergency vehicles to the scene.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Firefighting operations are currently in progress, with further information pending from authorities.

