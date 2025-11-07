South Africa Launches Biovac’s New Vaccine Lab to Boost Africa’s Self-Reliance

South Africa has taken a major step toward pharmaceutical independence and public health innovation with the opening of a state-of-the-art product development laboratory at Biovac in Cape Town. The new facility will allow the country to develop vaccines from start to finish — a milestone that could transform Africa’s role in global vaccine manufacturing.

A Milestone in Africa’s Vaccine Development Journey

The launch was officially celebrated by Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Nomalungelo Gina, who hailed the facility as a “historic milestone” in the country’s ongoing mission to achieve full vaccine manufacturing capability.

“Today marks a historic milestone for South Africa, as the opening of Biovac’s new Product Development Laboratory brings us closer to our vision of achieving full, end-to-end vaccine manufacturing capability on the African continent,” said Dr. Gina.

Until now, South Africa’s vaccine production has relied heavily on importing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), with local facilities focused mainly on formulation, filling, and finishing. The new Biovac Product Development Laboratory changes that reality — equipping scientists to handle the entire vaccine pipeline, from drug substance creation to large-scale production.

Advanced Technology for Homegrown Innovation

The new laboratory is equipped with cutting-edge mRNA technology and advanced research infrastructure designed to enable the rapid development and testing of new vaccines. The facility includes dedicated suites for nanoparticle formulation, bacterial and cell culture, and cell bank storage, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for vaccine R&D.

This development will help South Africa and the wider continent respond faster to pandemics, develop region-specific vaccines, and strengthen health sovereignty.

Deputy Minister Gina emphasized that the lab represents far more than a scientific achievement:

“This facility is a beacon of hope for all Africans — a demonstration of what is possible when vision, investment, and scientific excellence come together. Today’s investment in science will yield tomorrow’s health and economic security for our country and continent.”

Collaboration Between Government and Global Partners

The establishment of the new Biovac facility was made possible through collaboration between the South African government, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

According to the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), the laboratory will “enable South Africa, and the African continent as a whole, to develop its own vaccines across multiple platforms and enhance its ability to respond to future pandemics or outbreaks.”

Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman lauded the achievement as a leap forward in the continent’s journey toward self-sufficiency:

“Biovac’s new product development laboratory represents a leap forward for vaccine innovation and manufacturing in Africa. For millions of people across the continent, it brings the promise of faster, more reliable access to lifesaving vaccines — developed and produced in Africa, for Africa.”

Aligning with Africa’s 2040 Vaccine Vision

The opening of Biovac’s new lab aligns with the African Union Commission and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) goal, set in 2022, to manufacture 60% of vaccines used on the continent by 2040. Currently, less than 1% of vaccines administered in Africa are produced locally — a stark indicator of the continent’s dependence on foreign production.

The Biovac expansion seeks to help close that gap by enabling full-cycle vaccine research, testing, and manufacturing capabilities within Africa’s borders.

A Step Toward Global Health Security

Biovac CEO, Dr. Morena Makhoana, described the laboratory as a cornerstone for Africa’s scientific and health advancement.

“The establishment of our new product development laboratory gives us the capability to develop and test next-generation vaccines using the most advanced technology available, ensuring that Africa is not left behind in responding to current and future vaccine-preventable diseases.”

As global health challenges evolve, Biovac’s expansion positions South Africa as a critical hub for vaccine innovation in the Global South. The facility is expected not only to strengthen pandemic preparedness but also to bolster economic growth, job creation, and scientific capacity-building.

The Biovac laboratory stands as a symbol of resilience and ambition — a signal that Africa is ready to take ownership of its health future through innovation, collaboration, and self-reliance.