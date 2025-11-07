Left Menu

Wildlife Trafficking Crackdown in Assam: Endangered Species Recovered

In Assam's Nagaon district, authorities intercepted two individuals involved in wildlife trafficking, recovering six tokay geckos, a slow loris, and nearly 11 kg of pangolin scales. Officials believe these endangered species were intended for international markets. Further investigations are underway.

In a significant operation against wildlife trafficking, authorities in Assam's Nagaon district apprehended two individuals found with endangered species, including six tokay geckos, a slow loris, and nearly 11 kilograms of pangolin scales.

The special task force acted swiftly, intercepting the individuals in the Jakhalabandha area during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Their operation prevented these rare and protected creatures from being smuggled into international markets, where such illicit trade is in high demand.

This operation highlights ongoing efforts against illegal wildlife trade, and officials have stated that further investigations are being conducted to uncover additional details of the trafficking network.

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

