Wildlife Trafficking Crackdown in Assam: Endangered Species Recovered

In a significant operation against wildlife trafficking, authorities in Assam's Nagaon district apprehended two individuals found with endangered species, including six tokay geckos, a slow loris, and nearly 11 kilograms of pangolin scales.

The special task force acted swiftly, intercepting the individuals in the Jakhalabandha area during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Their operation prevented these rare and protected creatures from being smuggled into international markets, where such illicit trade is in high demand.

This operation highlights ongoing efforts against illegal wildlife trade, and officials have stated that further investigations are being conducted to uncover additional details of the trafficking network.