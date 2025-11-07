Left Menu

Inferno at Budh Vihar: Rohini's Plastic Blaze

A significant fire erupted in a plastic bags godown in Budh Vihar Phase-2, Rohini. Nine fire tenders responded, and the fire was contained within hours with no injuries reported. The cause remains unidentified, but thick smoke alerted locals as the fire spread swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:26 IST
Inferno at Budh Vihar: Rohini's Plastic Blaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A large fire broke out at a plastic bags warehouse in the Budh Vihar Phase-2 area of Delhi's Rohini on Friday evening, a Delhi Fire Service official confirmed.

The blaze, reported at 4:28 pm, prompted the dispatch of nine fire tenders to the scene. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Firefighters managed to contain the flames by 7:15 pm. Although the cause of the fire is still unknown, witnesses reported seeing substantial smoke from afar as the flames rapidly spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Crucial Turning Point: Unraveling the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Case

A Crucial Turning Point: Unraveling the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Case

 India
2
Massive Arms Haul in Jharkhand: Security Forces Thwart Maoist Threat

Massive Arms Haul in Jharkhand: Security Forces Thwart Maoist Threat

 India
3
Revamping Connectivity: NHAI Widening Project at Subroto Park

Revamping Connectivity: NHAI Widening Project at Subroto Park

 India
4
U.S. Absence at U.N. Human Rights Review Sparks Concerns

U.S. Absence at U.N. Human Rights Review Sparks Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025