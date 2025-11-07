Inferno at Budh Vihar: Rohini's Plastic Blaze

A large fire broke out at a plastic bags warehouse in the Budh Vihar Phase-2 area of Delhi's Rohini on Friday evening, a Delhi Fire Service official confirmed.

The blaze, reported at 4:28 pm, prompted the dispatch of nine fire tenders to the scene. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Firefighters managed to contain the flames by 7:15 pm. Although the cause of the fire is still unknown, witnesses reported seeing substantial smoke from afar as the flames rapidly spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)