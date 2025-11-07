Shocking Discovery: 10 kg of Plastic Retrieved from Deceased Cow

In a disturbing revelation, officials uncovered nearly 10 kg of plastic from the stomach of a cow that died after a vehicular accident in Thirupuvanam.

The tragic incident, which occurred two days ago, underscored the escalating threat of plastic waste to livestock, a danger confirmed during a post-mortem by the animal husbandry and veterinary department.

Experts warn that cows grazing in open areas are prone to ingesting waste plastic, necessitating confined shelters to prevent such consumption. The department promises health camps to ensure the welfare of animals when significant amounts of plastic are found.

(With inputs from agencies.)