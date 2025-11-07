Assam Leads the Way: Optimal Use of Special Central Fund

Assam is setting the benchmark in capital asset creation using special central funds, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared. Among all states, Assam stands out for its optimal utilization of interest-free loans provided under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

During the inauguration of the Brahmaputra riverfront project, Sitharaman emphasized the need for urban development that accommodates local livelihoods. She praised Assam's balance between development and preserving the community's way of life, a model for good governance.

Sitharaman highlighted noteworthy projects like the 'Gateway of Guwahati,' aimed at boosting infrastructure without displacing local communities. Her visit also included announcing the Tata Group's Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor plant, positioning Assam at the forefront of India's development agenda.

