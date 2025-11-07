Fiery Collision: Cars Engulfed in Flames Near Marine Drive

A fire erupted on Friday evening after a rear-end collision between two vehicles, including a cab, near Marine Drive in South Mumbai, officials reported. The incident thankfully yielded no injuries.

According to sources, the accident occurred close to the Trident Hotel around 8 pm, when a CNG-powered black-and-yellow cab struck another car from the rear, causing both vehicles to catch fire.

The civic department responded swiftly, dispatching two fire engines and other firefighting units. The blaze was promptly extinguished, although the collision necessitated a brief halt to traffic on both carriageways at Marine Drive.

