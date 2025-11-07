Left Menu

Fiery Collision: Cars Engulfed in Flames Near Marine Drive

A fire broke out following a rear-end collision between two cars near Marine Drive, Mumbai, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. A CNG cab hit another vehicle, igniting a blaze that engulfed both cars. The fire was quickly extinguished, though traffic was temporarily halted.

Updated: 07-11-2025 22:04 IST
Fiery Collision: Cars Engulfed in Flames Near Marine Drive
A fire erupted on Friday evening after a rear-end collision between two vehicles, including a cab, near Marine Drive in South Mumbai, officials reported. The incident thankfully yielded no injuries.

According to sources, the accident occurred close to the Trident Hotel around 8 pm, when a CNG-powered black-and-yellow cab struck another car from the rear, causing both vehicles to catch fire.

The civic department responded swiftly, dispatching two fire engines and other firefighting units. The blaze was promptly extinguished, although the collision necessitated a brief halt to traffic on both carriageways at Marine Drive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

