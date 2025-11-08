India Advocates for Accelerated Climate Action at COP30

India has voiced concerns over inadequate global climate ambition, even a decade after the Paris Agreement, as it joins Brazil's Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF) as an observer. India urges developed nations to deliver promised climate finance and accelerate emission reductions at the COP30 summit in Belem, Brazil.

The Indian Ambassador to Brazil, Dinesh Bhatia, emphasized India's commitment to multilateralism and the Paris Agreement. He supported Brazil's initiative to establish TFFF, a global fund aimed at mobilizing public and private investment to reward tropical countries for conserving forests. India's participation in TFFF is seen as a significant step towards collective environmental action.

Bhatia highlighted India's domestic achievements in reducing emissions and expanding renewable energy. With over 200 GW of renewable energy, India is now the third-largest producer globally, aiming for a low-carbon future. India continues to push for shared responsibilities and a focus on both mitigation and adaptation to address climate change challenges.