India Joins Forces with Brazil for Tropical Forest Conservation Amid Climate Challenges

India has joined Brazil's global fund for tropical forests as an observer, highlighting the need for developed countries to cut emissions faster and fulfill climate finance promises. India emphasizes the importance of adaptation, affordable finance, and technology for developing countries in achieving climate goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 09:07 IST
  • India

India has voiced concerns over the inadequate global climate ambition a decade after the Paris Agreement, as it becomes an observer in Brazil's new global fund for tropical forests. The country has urged developed nations to speed up emission reductions and fulfill their climate finance commitments.

Speaking at the COP30 Summit in Brazil, Indian Ambassador Dinesh Bhatia emphasized India's dedication to multilateralism and the Paris Agreement. He announced India's support for Brazil's Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF), aimed at rewarding countries for forest conservation through substantial public and private investments.

Bhatia highlighted India's progress in reducing carbon emissions and increasing renewable energy capacity, while stressing the need for developed nations to achieve net negative emissions. India continues to be a leader in initiatives like the International Solar Alliance, aiming for a more resilient and equitable climate action approach.

