Delhi Zoo reopens for visitors after two-month closure

The National Zoological Park (NZP) reopened to the public on Saturday after more than two months of closure, attracting over 8,000 visitors on its first day.

According to zoo officials, a total of 8,065 people, including 954 schoolchildren from 12 schools, visited the zoo, marking a lively restart for one of Delhi's top weekend destinations. The zoo had been closed since August 30 due to the detection of avian influenza in its waterbird aviary.

In a bid to streamline visitor experience, the National Zoological Park introduced an ''Insta Ticket Booking Service,'' enabling visitors to book tickets instantly by scanning a QR code displayed at the entry gate. The new system, designed for quick access, supports payments via UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and net banking.

A zoo official said the initiative ensures a seamless and time-saving entry process. Many visitors expressed satisfaction with the convenience of the new system on the first day of its launch.

The zoo management emphasised its commitment to enhancing visitor facilities while ensuring safety. ''The National Zoological Park always prioritises the convenience and safety of its visitors and continues to enhance its facilities to offer a memorable experience of nature and wildlife,'' a statement from the zoo read.

The zoo will be open daily from 9 am to 5 pm, with ticket booking and entry allowed until 4:30 pm, and the last exit for visitors set at 5:30 pm.

The closure was triggered after at least 12 birds, including painted storks and black-headed ibis, died between August 28 and 31. Four of the bird samples tested positive for avian flu, leading to the temporary shutdown. This is the third closure of the Delhi zoo due to avian influenza in recent years, following similar incidents in 2016 and 2021.

Established in 1959, the zoo houses 96 species of animals, birds, and reptiles across 176 acres in the heart of the capital.

