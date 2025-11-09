Left Menu

Fire at automobile showroom at in Mumbai; no casualty

A fire broke out at an automobile showroom in Mumbais Andheri area shortly after midnight on Sunday, officials said. No injuries were reported, they said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 09:15 IST
A fire broke out at an automobile showroom in Mumbai's Andheri area shortly after midnight on Sunday, officials said. No injuries were reported, they said. The blaze in the showroom located on Chandivali Farm Road in Andheri (East) was reported to the fire brigade at 12.38 am, the officials said.

Firefighting teams rushed to the spot and completely doused the blaze by 6.12 am, an official said.

''No casualty was reported in the incident,'' he said, adding that the cause of the fire is not yet known.

