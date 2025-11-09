Left Menu

Modern city to be developed in Himachal on Chandigarh model: Pathania

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 09-11-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 14:13 IST
Modern city to be developed in Himachal on Chandigarh model: Pathania
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government is set to develop a ''modern city'' modelled after Chandigarh in Lanj and Tiara areas of Kangra district, Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania said.

Addressing a programme organised by the NSUI at the Lanj College on Saturday, Pathania asserted that the project will give Kangra a new identity and dimension of growth, and expressed his gratitude to the chief minister for envisioning the plan, a statement issued on Sunday said.

The new city will be developed sector-wise on a well-planned model and feature all modern amenities, marking a major milestone in the state's economic, social, and industrial progress, he said, adding that the Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of executing the project.

The site, located near Gaggal Airport and the four-lane highway, offers connectivity and logistical convenience. The new city is expected to create employment for youth, generate business opportunities for locals, and give a significant boost to tourism in the region, Pathania said.

''It will not only be a city but a symbol of a new era of development that will reshape the economic landscape of the state,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia executes two people for plotting attacks on places of worship

Saudi Arabia executes two people for plotting attacks on places of worship

 Global
2
Pakistan Railways suspends Jaffar Express services till Nov 12 over security concerns in Balochistan

Pakistan Railways suspends Jaffar Express services till Nov 12 over security...

 Pakistan
3
CIL will aspire to meet 875 MT coal production target in FY26: CMD

CIL will aspire to meet 875 MT coal production target in FY26: CMD

 India
4
Telangana Cyber Security Bureau arrests 81 people in multi-state special operation

Telangana Cyber Security Bureau arrests 81 people in multi-state special ope...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025