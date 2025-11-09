Modern city to be developed in Himachal on Chandigarh model: Pathania

The Himachal Pradesh government is set to develop a ''modern city'' modelled after Chandigarh in Lanj and Tiara areas of Kangra district, Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania said.

Addressing a programme organised by the NSUI at the Lanj College on Saturday, Pathania asserted that the project will give Kangra a new identity and dimension of growth, and expressed his gratitude to the chief minister for envisioning the plan, a statement issued on Sunday said.

The new city will be developed sector-wise on a well-planned model and feature all modern amenities, marking a major milestone in the state's economic, social, and industrial progress, he said, adding that the Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of executing the project.

The site, located near Gaggal Airport and the four-lane highway, offers connectivity and logistical convenience. The new city is expected to create employment for youth, generate business opportunities for locals, and give a significant boost to tourism in the region, Pathania said.

''It will not only be a city but a symbol of a new era of development that will reshape the economic landscape of the state,'' he said.

