Late arrival of flamingos to Navi Mumbai wetlands, Thane creek sign of environmental stress: Experts

The delayed annual arrival of flamingo flocks in Navi Mumbai's wetlands and Thane Creek is a critical warning sign of increasing environmental stress, experts said on Sunday.

The prolonged monsoon and post-monsoon rains this year are believed to be the cause, reflecting how climate change challenges are disrupting local ecosystems, they added.

''Flamingos are more than a spectacle. They are ambassadors of a healthy environment. Their presence in declining numbers indicates the ecosystem is struggling. Wetlands are protective climate infrastructure. As filter-feeders, flamingos maintain ecosystem health through bioturbation, which oxygenates mudflats and balances nutrients,'' said NatConnect Foundation director BN Kumar.

Global bodies like Ramsar and UNEP recognize these coastal wetlands and mangroves as vital ''blue carbon'' sinks, storing vast amounts of carbon and reducing flood risk, and destroying these areas releases stored carbon and increases natural disasters. Kumar noted.

This science cannot be ignored, he said, adding authorities must stop debris dumping and treat wetlands as crucial climate assets rather than real estate ready for reclamation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)