Twin Fires Engulf Mumbai: A Day of Blazes

Two fires broke out in Mumbai, causing chaos but no injuries. The first occurred in a cloth shop in south Mumbai, while the second hit a corporate park in Chembur. Firefighters responded promptly to both incidents, which were not fatal, although the causes remain unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 11:36 IST
A fire erupted at a cloth shop in south Mumbai on Monday morning, civic officials reported, adding that fortunately, no casualties occurred.

This was the second blaze of the day in the metropolis, with a significant blaze also reported at a corporate park in Chembur, eastern suburbs. Officials confirmed no injuries in that incident either. The cloth shop fire on Chakala Street at Memonwada was detected at 10.51 am, according to officials.

A civic representative stated, "No injuries were reported to anyone in the fire," indicating the fire's damage was limited to clothes and shop items. Fire brigades promptly arrived to contain the fire, but the cause remains unidentified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

