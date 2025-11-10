Eroding Lives: The Human Cost of Riverbank Collapse in Bangladesh

On a gloomy morning, Nurun Nabi loaded bamboo poles and tin sheets onto a wooden boat. His home, erected just a year ago on a fragile island in the Brahmaputra River, faces imminent submersion. It marks the second relocation in a year for the farmer and father of four.

The continuous erosion of riverbanks in Bangladesh's Kurigram district poses relentless challenges. Rivers that once sustained life now destroy homes and farmland with unpredictable ferocity, forcing families into endless cycles of rebuilding. As global leaders convene at the U.N. climate summit, Bangladesh exemplifies resilience but underscores the urgent need for international climate finance.

Local adaptations include geobag installations and raised villages, offering short-term relief. Yet, experts warn that without global commitment and funding, these efforts may falter. The World Bank predicts a significant displacement of Bangladeshis by 2050, with climate change as the primary driver.

