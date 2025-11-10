Left Menu

Eroding Lives: The Human Cost of Riverbank Collapse in Bangladesh

In northern Bangladesh, communities are grappling with the severe impacts of riverbank erosion caused by climate change. As these unpredictable rivers devour homes and farmland, families face constant displacement. Despite efforts to adapt, such as building raised villages and using geobags, stronger international support is crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:08 IST
Eroding Lives: The Human Cost of Riverbank Collapse in Bangladesh

On a gloomy morning, Nurun Nabi loaded bamboo poles and tin sheets onto a wooden boat. His home, erected just a year ago on a fragile island in the Brahmaputra River, faces imminent submersion. It marks the second relocation in a year for the farmer and father of four.

The continuous erosion of riverbanks in Bangladesh's Kurigram district poses relentless challenges. Rivers that once sustained life now destroy homes and farmland with unpredictable ferocity, forcing families into endless cycles of rebuilding. As global leaders convene at the U.N. climate summit, Bangladesh exemplifies resilience but underscores the urgent need for international climate finance.

Local adaptations include geobag installations and raised villages, offering short-term relief. Yet, experts warn that without global commitment and funding, these efforts may falter. The World Bank predicts a significant displacement of Bangladeshis by 2050, with climate change as the primary driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal's Call for International Support Amid Political Transition

Nepal's Call for International Support Amid Political Transition

 Nepal
2
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes ECI Over Data Transparency in Bihar Elections

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes ECI Over Data Transparency in Bihar Elections

 India
3
China Stocks Rise as Consumer Prices Boost Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Rise as Consumer Prices Boost Defensive Sectors

 Global
4
India-China Flights Resume: A New Era of Connectivity

India-China Flights Resume: A New Era of Connectivity

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025