Tragedy in Jaipur: Construction Site Mishap Injures Three
A wall collapse at a construction site in Jaipur's Subhash Chowk area injured three labourers. Rescuers quickly took action to free the trapped individuals and transported them to SMS Hospital for treatment. Authorities are continuing to clear the debris to ensure no others are trapped.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:13 IST
- Country:
- India
In Jaipur's Subhash Chowk area on Monday, a wall of a house under construction gave way, injuring three labourers, according to local police authorities.
Subhash Chowk Station House Officer, Kishan Yadav, reported that the incident took place in Pannigaran mohalla. Prompt rescue efforts led to the trapped labourers being freed from the debris and sent to SMS Hospital for urgent medical care.
Efforts are ongoing to clear the site completely to determine whether any additional workers are still trapped under the ruins.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaipur
- construction
- accident
- labourers
- wall collapse
- Subhash Chowk
- rescue
- injury
- hospital
- debris
Advertisement
ALSO READ
7 Myanmar migrants dead, 13 rescued after boat capsizes near Malaysia
Boat from Myanmar with hundreds of migrants capsizes off Malaysia, 1 body found, 10 rescued
Boat from Myanmar with hundreds of migrants capsizes off Malaysia; 1 body found, 10 rescued
UPDATE 1-South Korea rescuers recover 3rd body after power plant collapse, media reports say
Daring Turtle Rescue: Wildlife Seizure on Doon Express