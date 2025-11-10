Left Menu

Tremors in the Antofagasta: A Seismic Event in Chile

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Antofagasta region of Chile, as reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake occurred at a depth of 62 kilometers, highlighting the region's seismic activity. This incident underscores the vulnerability of the area to natural disturbances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:31 IST
On Monday, Chile's Antofagasta region experienced a 5.6 magnitude earthquake, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The seismic event highlights ongoing geological instability in the region.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 62 kilometers, where tectonic shifts are not uncommon. It is a reminder of the persistent natural challenges faced by this South American nation.

Though the quake's epicenter was deep underground, local authorities are assessing any impact on the communities above and ensuring preparedness for any future geological activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

