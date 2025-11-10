Tremors in the Antofagasta: A Seismic Event in Chile

On Monday, Chile's Antofagasta region experienced a 5.6 magnitude earthquake, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The seismic event highlights ongoing geological instability in the region.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 62 kilometers, where tectonic shifts are not uncommon. It is a reminder of the persistent natural challenges faced by this South American nation.

Though the quake's epicenter was deep underground, local authorities are assessing any impact on the communities above and ensuring preparedness for any future geological activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)