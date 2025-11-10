Left Menu

Catastrophic Tank Collapse Floods Kerala Homes and Streets

A significant flooding incident occurred in Thammanam, Kerala, following the collapse of a Kerala Water Authority feeder tank. The collapse caused substantial damage to homes, vehicles, and a nearby health center. Emergency reparations are underway to ensure continued water supply to affected areas like Kochi City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:44 IST
Catastrophic Tank Collapse Floods Kerala Homes and Streets
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident early Monday morning, a section of a feeder tank operated by the Kerala Water Authority collapsed in Thammanam, leading to widespread flooding and considerable property damage. Homes and vehicles were affected as the tank's water surged through the area, causing chaos and panic among residents.

Officials reported the tank, which has a capacity of 1.38 crore liters, suffered a structural failure that resulted in its contents inundating around 10 homes and even damaging a health center. This event disrupted approximately 30% of the potable water supply, crucial for Kochi city and its surrounding regions.

The state's Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, along with Ernakulam officials, visited the site to assess the damage and prioritize immediate relief measures. Damage assessment and compensation plans are being expedited as alternative water supply solutions are enacted to support the affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vodafone Idea Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 5,524.2 crore; revenue rises 2.4 per cent to Rs 11,195 crore: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 5,524.2 crore; revenue rises 2.4 per...

 Global
2
Markets Optimistic as U.S. Shutdown Nears Resolution

Markets Optimistic as U.S. Shutdown Nears Resolution

 Global
3
ReNew Reports Dip in Profits, Maintains Positive Outlook for FY26

ReNew Reports Dip in Profits, Maintains Positive Outlook for FY26

 India
4
AMRITHA Senior Living: Redefining Elder Care in Hyderabad

AMRITHA Senior Living: Redefining Elder Care in Hyderabad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025