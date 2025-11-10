Catastrophic Tank Collapse Floods Kerala Homes and Streets
A significant flooding incident occurred in Thammanam, Kerala, following the collapse of a Kerala Water Authority feeder tank. The collapse caused substantial damage to homes, vehicles, and a nearby health center. Emergency reparations are underway to ensure continued water supply to affected areas like Kochi City.
In a devastating incident early Monday morning, a section of a feeder tank operated by the Kerala Water Authority collapsed in Thammanam, leading to widespread flooding and considerable property damage. Homes and vehicles were affected as the tank's water surged through the area, causing chaos and panic among residents.
Officials reported the tank, which has a capacity of 1.38 crore liters, suffered a structural failure that resulted in its contents inundating around 10 homes and even damaging a health center. This event disrupted approximately 30% of the potable water supply, crucial for Kochi city and its surrounding regions.
The state's Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, along with Ernakulam officials, visited the site to assess the damage and prioritize immediate relief measures. Damage assessment and compensation plans are being expedited as alternative water supply solutions are enacted to support the affected communities.
