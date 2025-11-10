Delhi's Pollution Hotspots Uncovered

In a striking revelation, Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Rohini, and Shahdara have emerged as the city's most polluted zones, according to a hyperlocal air quality analysis conducted by Respirer Living Sciences. The report indicates that the national capital experienced a breach in PM2.5 levels on 23 separate days this October.

The climate-tech startup utilized data from both the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Google AirView+ to compile a month-long study. The findings reveal an alarming PM2.5 concentration in the city's northwest and eastern corridors, particularly within the Jahangirpuri-Bawana-Wazirpur area, which showed average PM2.5 levels of 140-146 µg/m³—more than twice the national safety limit.

Major industrial and transport-heavy zones are flagged as chronic pollution hotspots. Ronak Sutaria, CEO of Respirer Living Sciences, stressed the need for coordinated planning to address the co-existence of industrial clusters and residential pockets within the same airspace.

