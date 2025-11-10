Delhi's Pollution Hotspots Uncovered
A hyperlocal air quality analysis by Respirer Living Sciences highlights Jahangirpuri, Rohini, and Shahdara as Delhi's most polluted areas, breaching PM2.5 levels on 23 days in October. The study emphasizes the need for coordinated planning between city and state agencies to tackle pollution in industrial and residential clusters.
In a striking revelation, Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Rohini, and Shahdara have emerged as the city's most polluted zones, according to a hyperlocal air quality analysis conducted by Respirer Living Sciences. The report indicates that the national capital experienced a breach in PM2.5 levels on 23 separate days this October.
The climate-tech startup utilized data from both the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Google AirView+ to compile a month-long study. The findings reveal an alarming PM2.5 concentration in the city's northwest and eastern corridors, particularly within the Jahangirpuri-Bawana-Wazirpur area, which showed average PM2.5 levels of 140-146 µg/m³—more than twice the national safety limit.
Major industrial and transport-heavy zones are flagged as chronic pollution hotspots. Ronak Sutaria, CEO of Respirer Living Sciences, stressed the need for coordinated planning to address the co-existence of industrial clusters and residential pockets within the same airspace.
