Left Menu

Delhi's Pollution Hotspots Uncovered

A hyperlocal air quality analysis by Respirer Living Sciences highlights Jahangirpuri, Rohini, and Shahdara as Delhi's most polluted areas, breaching PM2.5 levels on 23 days in October. The study emphasizes the need for coordinated planning between city and state agencies to tackle pollution in industrial and residential clusters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:52 IST
Delhi's Pollution Hotspots Uncovered
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking revelation, Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Rohini, and Shahdara have emerged as the city's most polluted zones, according to a hyperlocal air quality analysis conducted by Respirer Living Sciences. The report indicates that the national capital experienced a breach in PM2.5 levels on 23 separate days this October.

The climate-tech startup utilized data from both the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Google AirView+ to compile a month-long study. The findings reveal an alarming PM2.5 concentration in the city's northwest and eastern corridors, particularly within the Jahangirpuri-Bawana-Wazirpur area, which showed average PM2.5 levels of 140-146 µg/m³—more than twice the national safety limit.

Major industrial and transport-heavy zones are flagged as chronic pollution hotspots. Ronak Sutaria, CEO of Respirer Living Sciences, stressed the need for coordinated planning to address the co-existence of industrial clusters and residential pockets within the same airspace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vodafone Idea Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 5,524.2 crore; revenue rises 2.4 per cent to Rs 11,195 crore: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 5,524.2 crore; revenue rises 2.4 per...

 Global
2
Markets Optimistic as U.S. Shutdown Nears Resolution

Markets Optimistic as U.S. Shutdown Nears Resolution

 Global
3
ReNew Reports Dip in Profits, Maintains Positive Outlook for FY26

ReNew Reports Dip in Profits, Maintains Positive Outlook for FY26

 India
4
AMRITHA Senior Living: Redefining Elder Care in Hyderabad

AMRITHA Senior Living: Redefining Elder Care in Hyderabad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025