Delhi's Air Gets a Breath of Fresh(er) Air: Mild Improvements in 2023

In a modest development for Delhi's perennial air quality issues, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) has marked a slight improvement this year, as recorded by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The AQI stands at 175 compared to 189 last year, indicating a positive trend.

Both PM2.5 and PM10 levels have also shown a notable decline, with the figures dropping to 75 and 170 microgram per cubic metre, respectively. This is mainly attributed to a significant reduction in farm fire incidents in Punjab and Haryana, down by 35.2% and 65.3%, respectively.

Efforts to curb air pollution have been ramped up, with strict measures like the enforcement of cleaner fuel use in buses, shutdown of non-compliant industries, and landfill management enhancements. Over 4.37 crore saplings have been planted to improve air quality further, as per the commission's reports.