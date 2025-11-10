Delhi's Air Gets a Breath of Fresh(er) Air: Mild Improvements in 2023
Delhi's air quality has improved with a reduction in AQI and PM levels from last year. The CAQM outlines reduced farm fires, enhanced enforcement against stubble burning, increased waste management, and the shift to cleaner fuels and compliant operations in NCR.
- Country:
- India
In a modest development for Delhi's perennial air quality issues, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) has marked a slight improvement this year, as recorded by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The AQI stands at 175 compared to 189 last year, indicating a positive trend.
Both PM2.5 and PM10 levels have also shown a notable decline, with the figures dropping to 75 and 170 microgram per cubic metre, respectively. This is mainly attributed to a significant reduction in farm fire incidents in Punjab and Haryana, down by 35.2% and 65.3%, respectively.
Efforts to curb air pollution have been ramped up, with strict measures like the enforcement of cleaner fuel use in buses, shutdown of non-compliant industries, and landfill management enhancements. Over 4.37 crore saplings have been planted to improve air quality further, as per the commission's reports.
