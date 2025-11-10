Left Menu

Delhi's Air Gets a Breath of Fresh(er) Air: Mild Improvements in 2023

Delhi's air quality has improved with a reduction in AQI and PM levels from last year. The CAQM outlines reduced farm fires, enhanced enforcement against stubble burning, increased waste management, and the shift to cleaner fuels and compliant operations in NCR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:19 IST
Delhi's Air Gets a Breath of Fresh(er) Air: Mild Improvements in 2023
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a modest development for Delhi's perennial air quality issues, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) has marked a slight improvement this year, as recorded by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The AQI stands at 175 compared to 189 last year, indicating a positive trend.

Both PM2.5 and PM10 levels have also shown a notable decline, with the figures dropping to 75 and 170 microgram per cubic metre, respectively. This is mainly attributed to a significant reduction in farm fire incidents in Punjab and Haryana, down by 35.2% and 65.3%, respectively.

Efforts to curb air pollution have been ramped up, with strict measures like the enforcement of cleaner fuel use in buses, shutdown of non-compliant industries, and landfill management enhancements. Over 4.37 crore saplings have been planted to improve air quality further, as per the commission's reports.

TRENDING

1
Former Minister Faces Arrest in $14.86 Million Fraud Case

Former Minister Faces Arrest in $14.86 Million Fraud Case

 Nigeria
2
Tragedy at Red Fort: Leaders Express Grief and Call for Investigation

Tragedy at Red Fort: Leaders Express Grief and Call for Investigation

 India
3
Key Contests and Security Tightened Ahead of Bihar's Crucial Second Polling Phase

Key Contests and Security Tightened Ahead of Bihar's Crucial Second Polling ...

 India
4
Warren Buffett Endorses Successor Greg Abel as New Berkshire Hathaway CEO

Warren Buffett Endorses Successor Greg Abel as New Berkshire Hathaway CEO

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025