Goldman Sachs' Top Lawyer to Testify: Ruemmler Faces Epstein Inquiry

Kathryn Ruemmler, the departing chief legal officer at Goldman Sachs, is scheduled to testify before the U.S. House Oversight Committee, according to a spokesperson statement on Tuesday. This follows her resignation after revelations of ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Documents from the U.S. Justice Department reveal that Ruemmler accepted gifts from Epstein and provided him with media consultation regarding his criminal allegations. Her spokesperson, Jennifer Connelly, stated that Ruemmler eagerly welcomes the chance to appear before the committee to assert her innocence.

Ruemmler, who was a criminal defense attorney during her interactions with Epstein, shared a client with him at the time, Connelly added. Her resignation marks the most notable exit from the financial giant since the release of these documents by the DoJ.