Dollar Surges Amid Middle East Conflict-Driven Energy Price Spike
The dollar reached a three-month high as investors sought safe haven amid turmoil in the Middle East, which caused energy prices to surge. The euro weakened while oil and gas prices hit significant highs. Economic instability looms with the potential for European Central Bank rate hikes.
The U.S. dollar climbed to a three-month peak early Wednesday in Asian markets, fueled by investor concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East. As energy prices surged, fears of prolonged inflation sent shockwaves through the financial markets, impacting currencies and commodities globally.
The euro fell by 0.3% to $1.1581, marking its third consecutive day of losses. The downturn comes amidst data indicating unexpectedly high eurozone inflation before the Iranian conflict began. Analysts at Deutsche Bank highlight that an emergent negative supply shock functions as an indirect tax on Europeans, mandating payment to foreign producers in dollars.
Oil and gas markets experienced volatility as the U.S.-Israeli offensive on Iran disrupted crucial energy exports from the region. Consequently, Brent crude reached $82.45 per barrel. Meanwhile, European gas prices increased by 70% within a week, challenging the European Central Bank's stability and possibly prompting rate hikes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
