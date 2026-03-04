Dollar Surges Amid Middle East Conflict-Driven Energy Price Spike

The U.S. dollar climbed to a three-month peak early Wednesday in Asian markets, fueled by investor concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East. As energy prices surged, fears of prolonged inflation sent shockwaves through the financial markets, impacting currencies and commodities globally.

The euro fell by 0.3% to $1.1581, marking its third consecutive day of losses. The downturn comes amidst data indicating unexpectedly high eurozone inflation before the Iranian conflict began. Analysts at Deutsche Bank highlight that an emergent negative supply shock functions as an indirect tax on Europeans, mandating payment to foreign producers in dollars.

Oil and gas markets experienced volatility as the U.S.-Israeli offensive on Iran disrupted crucial energy exports from the region. Consequently, Brent crude reached $82.45 per barrel. Meanwhile, European gas prices increased by 70% within a week, challenging the European Central Bank's stability and possibly prompting rate hikes.

