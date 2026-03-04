Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'One-Man Show' in Parliament

In a pointed critique, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has lambasted BJP members for their fervent praises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament. Ramesh equates this over-adulation to practices observed in North Korea's political assembly, where the leader's presence draws unfettered acclaim.

Ramesh raised alarms over what he perceives as a transformation in India's approach to foreign policy, describing it as heavily centralized under Modi. He pointed to recent Middle Eastern conflicts as examples where India's traditional stances have been overshadowed by personal alliances and political interests.

The seasoned Parliamentarian expressed concern over strategic decisions, alleging they are influenced more by external pressures rather than India's autonomous policy-making. Highlighting migration and remittance flows from the Middle East, he emphasized the need for safeguarding India's economic interests and citizen safety abroad.