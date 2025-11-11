COP Websites: A Growing Digital Carbon Footprint

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh have revealed that the carbon footprint of websites for the UN Conference of the Parties (COP) has significantly increased, now emitting up to 10 times more carbon than standard web pages.

The analysis, which examined data from web archives, discovered that since the first COP in 1995, the emissions from these websites have amplified by over 13,000%. This spike is attributed to the extensive use of multimedia and higher computational requirements.

The research suggests measures for mitigating this environmental impact, such as optimizing website sizes and employing renewable energy-based hosting. These steps aim to address often-overlooked digital carbon costs, especially crucial for conferences focused on climate discussions.

