Delhi Chokes: GRAP Stage III Enforced Amid Severe Air Quality

The Centre has escalated anti-pollution protocols to Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR after the region's air quality plunged into the 'severe' range.

Following a significant rise in the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) from 362 to 425, attributed to calm winds and adverse weather conditions that trap pollutants near the surface, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) initiated the stricter measures.

Stage III measures include suspending non-essential construction activities and stopping stone crushing and mining operations. Additionally, it restricts the use of certain vehicle types and mandates a shift to hybrid schooling for students up to Class 5. These steps are alongside prior actions under GRAP Stages I and II to combat the seasonal winter smog.

(With inputs from agencies.)