Delhi Chokes: GRAP Stage III Enforced Amid Severe Air Quality

Stricter anti-pollution measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were enforced in Delhi-NCR as air quality worsened to the 'severe' category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) surged due to calm winds and poor weather, prompting bans on non-essential construction and restrictions on certain vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Centre has escalated anti-pollution protocols to Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR after the region's air quality plunged into the 'severe' range.

Following a significant rise in the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) from 362 to 425, attributed to calm winds and adverse weather conditions that trap pollutants near the surface, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) initiated the stricter measures.

Stage III measures include suspending non-essential construction activities and stopping stone crushing and mining operations. Additionally, it restricts the use of certain vehicle types and mandates a shift to hybrid schooling for students up to Class 5. These steps are alongside prior actions under GRAP Stages I and II to combat the seasonal winter smog.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

