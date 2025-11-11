Left Menu

Delhi's Struggle: Battling Severe Air Pollution

India has enforced stricter anti-pollution measures in Delhi as air quality plummets to severe levels. Stage three of the Graded Response Action Plan has been initiated, banning non-essential construction and curbing polluting industrial activities. Rising crop stubble fires and winter smog exacerbate the situation.

In response to worsening air quality in New Delhi, India imposed stricter anti-pollution regulations on Tuesday, marking a severe category alert, as declared by the Commission for Air Quality Management.

The stringent measures, under stage three of the Graded Response Action Plan, include prohibitions on non-essential construction and the implementation of strict controls on industrial activities using polluting fuels. Data indicated that Delhi's air quality index ranked in the severe range, with scores exceeding 400.

These actions follow recent protests at the India Gate monument, highlighting public outrage over environmental conditions. While stubble burning remains a concern, with satellite data showing increased incidents, the government reports a decrease in such fires this year. Winter smog continues to exacerbate pollution in the region.

