Delhi's Struggle: Battling Severe Air Pollution

In response to worsening air quality in New Delhi, India imposed stricter anti-pollution regulations on Tuesday, marking a severe category alert, as declared by the Commission for Air Quality Management.

The stringent measures, under stage three of the Graded Response Action Plan, include prohibitions on non-essential construction and the implementation of strict controls on industrial activities using polluting fuels. Data indicated that Delhi's air quality index ranked in the severe range, with scores exceeding 400.

These actions follow recent protests at the India Gate monument, highlighting public outrage over environmental conditions. While stubble burning remains a concern, with satellite data showing increased incidents, the government reports a decrease in such fires this year. Winter smog continues to exacerbate pollution in the region.

